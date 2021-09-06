The Beat is Blasting With New LEGO VIDIYO Boombox Set

Earlier this year, LEGO unveiled their brand new building series called LEGO VIDIYO that combines music with creativity. The basis of the series revolves around original rockstar mini-figures that come to life with a special app. The app allows builders to bring their figures to life, create their own band, direct music videos, and so much more. Originally the figures were released in a small BeatBox pack as well as mystery mini-figure releases to help build your own band. It looks like LEGO is stepping up their franchise as they unveiled a brand new building playset for the LEGO VIDIYO series with The Boombox.

Coming in at 996 pieces, the Boombox will feature four mini-figures with the Vampire and Leopard Guitarists as well as the Alien and Fairy Singers. The set brings the stage and the backstage of their musical careers to life with one incredible music experience. Music fans will be building the stage from the ground up, and they will be able to take their musical tastes digitally with a massive amount of effects they can bring to life with the LEGO VIDIYO app. This is the correct next step for the VIDYIO line, and fans can buy it now for $99.99 here.

"Open up the world of music video making for kids as they direct and star in their own music videos with the LEGO® VIDIYO™ The Boombox (43115). Download the free app to scan the 4 music minifigures. Then scan the model and see it become the stage as your child creates a music video to share with others in the safe social feed. The Boombox is full of features that offer hours of play both offline and digitally with the app. Kids will love turning the heads, speakers and lights on the toy model to change the scenery and lighting in their music videos. Each element has 4 options to select, giving kids ultimate creativity – like swapping the heads to choose tropical, space, forest or castle scenery."

Download the free LEGO® VIDIYO™ app to scan the vampire, leopard, fairy and alien minifigures and special effect BeatBits. Scan the model itself to see it appear as a digital stage within videos.

Scan the BeatBits in the app to unlock special effects like the one that makes a motorbike appear or the one that lets kids add magical fire effects to their videos.

Kids will love making changes to their real-life LEGO® model to change the scenery in their video with a choice of 4 different heads, speakers and lights, each inspired by a different music genre.

The Boombox measures over 6 in. (16 cm) high, 9in. (23 cm) long and 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide.