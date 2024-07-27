Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Blurrg Finally Arrives at Hasbro with New The Mandalorian Set

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection set coming from Hasbro, featuring the 3.75” Blurrg

Set includes Season 1 Din Djarin figure with brown Mando armor and soft goods cape

Highly detailed Blurrg with articulated jaw and removable saddle, perfect for collectors

Available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse, priced at $39.99, releases Fall 2024

Hasbro is taking Star Wars collectors back to the first season of The Mandalorian with a brand new The Vintage Collection figure. At long last, The Blurrg has finally arrived and in glorious 3.75" scale for this new deluxe set. Arriving on Arvada-7 for his latest bounty, this mysterious bounty hunter comes across the vapor farmer of the Ugnaught known as Kuiil. He must help round up and tame a few Blurrg to get to his next destination, and it might be quite the challenge. These delightful Star Wars creatures are nicely crafted with articulated jaw and saddle that can be removed.

This Mandalorian TVC set will also come with a brand new Din Djarin figure featuring his early Season 1 brown Mando armor with a soft, good cape. This is a long-overdue set, and it will be a treat for figures who want to add more zest to that HasLab Razor Crest that was released years ago. The Mandalorian & Blurrg 2-Pack is priced at $39.99. It is set for a Fall 2024 release, and pre-orders arrive today on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Blurrg & The Mandalorian

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Available: Fall 2024). With the help of the Ugnaught vapor farmer Kuiil, The Mandalorian learns how to tame and ride a blurrg on the desert planet Arvala-7."

"Inspired by the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale The Mandalorian (Arvana-7) figure and Blurrg creature 2-pack set (VC # 335) features series-accurate deco, multiple articulation points, and a soft goods cape. Comes with a blaster rifle accessory, blaster accessory, saddle, and reins for dynamic poseability. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

