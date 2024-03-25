Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Amazon Prime, mafex, the boys

The Boys Soldier Boy Slaps Some Freedom with New MAFEX Release

Medicom is back with a new assortment of action figures from their popular MAFEX line including more characters from The Boys

Article Summary New MAFEX figure of Soldier Boy from The Boys Season 3 announced by Medicom.

Figure captures Jensen Ackles's likeness with multiple accessories included.

Priced at $109.99, the action figure stands 6.29 inches and is richly detailed.

Pre-orders are live, with a scheduled release for February 2025 for collectors.

In Season 3 of The Boys, Soldier Boy emerges as a central figure in the world of supes. This hit comic book, and now Amazon Prime series, offers a different take on superheroes with darker and more complex dynamics of power and corruption. As the original superhero, Soldier Boy represents the epitome of American patriotism and heroism and old ideas of the past that should have stayed there. After being found in the modern era, SB brings some deadly ideas of revenge onto those who wronged him unless The Boys can stop him. Medicom is bringing this bright and golden supe to life with their newest MAFEX figure from the hit Amazon Prime show.

Featuring a likeness of Jensen Ackles, this war hero is back with details and accessories from the third season. This includes two versions of his iconic shield with standard and battle-damaged versions and two swappable heads. Other accessories include a knife, a microphone, a flask, and a mask that can be placed on his head. Homelander might be in trouble going toe to toe with this rugged hero and Medicom has the The Boys MAFEX No.238 Soldier Boy priced at $109.99. Pre-orders are live online, and this WWII fighter will arrive in February 2025.

The Boys MAFEX No.238 Soldier Boy

"From the smash hit TV series The Boys comes the next entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line: Soldier Boy! The first American superhero, that fought for his country in World War II before mysteriously vanishing and reappearing in modern times. This figure features premium articulation and detail that will please any fan of the show so order yours today and grow your collection!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the TV series, The Boys

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Articulated figure

2 Alternate heads

Removable helmet

Alternate hands

Shield (normal)

Shield (laser damage)

Knife

Microphone

Metal box

