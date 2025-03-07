Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, pocahontas

The Colors of the Wind Arrive at Iron Studios with Disney's Pocahontas

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of impressive statues including the arrival of the hit animated film Pocahontas

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 scale Pocahontas statue celebrating Disney's iconic 1995 film.

Experience Pocahontas and Meeko's river journey with exquisite hand-painted details.

Priced at $700 with payment plans, set for a December 2025 release.

Iron Studios delivers collector-grade pieces with unmatched attention to detail.

Embrace nature and witness the colors of the wind as Iron Studios debuts their newest Disney animation statue. Pocahontas and Meeko take a ride down the river with this incredible 1/10 Art Scale statue that captures the magic from the film. Disney's Pocahontas arrived in 1995 and is a fictionalized retelling of the historical figure's story. The film blends romance, adventure, and environmental themes while capturing the nature of the Native American spirit and Pocahontas's look at life. She would go on to encounter English settlers led by John Smith as they arrived on their shores, creating chaos for her people while her love for this new world blooms.

Iron Studios captures the free spirit of Pocahontas with this gorgeous statue that measures 9.5" tall and 8.5" long. The hand-painted masterpiece shows off the Native American with her raccoon companion, Meeko, as they sing down the river. Tons of detail was poured into the statue, and it even features a more animated style, keeping the film magic alive. Disney's Pocahontas 1/10 Art Scale statue is priced at a whopping $700, but payment plans are offered, and she is set for a December 2025 release.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

