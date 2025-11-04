Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, spider-man

The Daily Bugle Returns to LEGO with New Spider-Man Set

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Spider-Man Daily Bugle set with 781 pieces and a height of 13 inches when built

Includes exclusive minifigures: Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, J. Jonah Jameson, and more

Villains like Mysterio, Rhino with a mech, and a unique Venomized Captain America are featured in the set

Pre-orders start at $99.99, with an official LEGO Daily Bugle release date of January 1, 2026

LEGO is expanding its Spider-Man collection as it unveils a new tower to add to your growing superhero city. The Daily Bugle is back in a new, smaller format that comes in at only 781 pieces and will stand 13" tall when fully built. This set will complement the other recently released Spider-Man sets, such as Peter Parker's Apartment and the Oscorp Tower. This 4-level set captures one of Peter Parker's infamous workplaces and will feature a nice selection of minifigures, including Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, and a new J. Jonah Jameson.

To make things even better, LEGO included miniatures for Mysterio and Rhino, two of Spider-Man's classic foes, who each made memorable debuts in the 1960s during the Silver Age of comics. Mysterio first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #13 (1964), and Rhino debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #41 (1966). If that was not enough, a Venomized Captain America is also here to make their days even worse, and he features a pretty wicked design. Pre-orders for the new Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle set are already live for $99.99, and it is expected to release on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle

"Explore 4 levels of Super Hero action with Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle (76342), a Spider-Man building toy gift for boys, girls and kids ages 10 years old and up. The Daily Bugle LEGO ǀ Marvel building toy comes with Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, J. Jonah Jameson, Mysterio, Venomized Captain America and Rhino minifigures, plus 3 transparent sticks and 2 transparent bricks to enable mid-air action."

"There's also a jointed Rhino mech with an opening cockpit. The detailed interior includes offices, reception, newsroom tech, a cash safe and a workingbillboard-changing lever. Outside there is a fire escape, movable newspaper stand and a street corner with traffic lights. Building set contains 781 p ieces."

