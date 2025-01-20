Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, wolverine

The Dark Avengers Lives On with Marvel Legends New Wolverine (Daken)

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” figure including the debut of Wolverine’s Son

Article Summary Marvel Legends introduces Daken, Wolverine's son, as a new 6" collectible figure in the Dark Avengers lineup.

Daken's appearance in Hasbro's series mirrors his role as Wolverine in the Dark Avengers #1 (2009) comic book.

This highly articulated figure features Wolverine's brown suit and includes masked and unmasked head sculpts.

Available for pre-order on Feb 6, 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse for $24.99; includes a mini Dark Avengers #1 comic book.

The Marvel Legends team is continuing its mission to bring the Dark Avengers to life, and a new member has arrived. Daken, the son of Wolverine, debuted in Marvel Comics Wolverine: Origins #10 (2007) and was created by Daniel Way and Steve Dillon. Daken joined Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers in Dark Avengers #1 (2009), taking on the disguise of Wolverine. He features powers similar to his dad's, such as popping claws and regenerative healing, along with pheromone manipulation. Daken served Osborn's twisted agenda while pursuing his vendetta against his father, going against Logan's honor-driven persona as an X-Men.

This Marvel Legends figure is long overdue, and it is nice to see the Dark Avengers coming to life slowly but surely. Daken will be featured in the infamous Wolverine brown suit with masked and unmasked head sculpts. Hasbro has also started to include mini comic books with this wave, and Daken comes with Dark Avengers #1 and cardback packaging. Pre-orders for Daken arrive on Feb 6 at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99. Be sure to unite the other members with Mockingbird, Iron Patriot, Venom, Ms.Marvel, Ares, and Sentry.

Marvel Legends Series – Dark Avengers Wolverine (Daken)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Daken (Wolverine) figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Dark Avengers #1 (2009), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"Comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and alternate head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Dark Avengers #1 (2009). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Add Daken (Wolverine) to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

