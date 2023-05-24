The Dark Flash Corrupts the Speed Force with McFarlane Latest Statue Coming out of the upcoming film The Flash, McFarlane Toys has revealed their latest and exclusive 12” tall statue

Tickets are finally on pre-sale for the upcoming DC Universe film The Flash. This movie is packed, sending off the DC Universe we all feel in love with and welcoming a new one. Barry Allen is changing time and space with his incredible powers, and it might not end the way he thought. Changing the past and altering history has consequences, and something darker might get involved when it involves the Speed Force. McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest Gold Label 12" statue from The Flash as Dark Flash emerges. This mysterious entity has been seen in the Speed Force, and no one knows who or what it is. McFarlane Toy has announced that this new statue will be a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. Captured in a running stance, DC Comics fans will be able to bring this being to their The Flash collection. Dark Flash is priced at $39.99, is set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to add other 12" The Flash statues like Batman and Scarlet Speedster himself.

The Dark Flash Emerges with New Statue from McFarlane Toys

"Dark Speedster 12″ Statue Gold Label DC Multiverse Statue – As he pushes the boundaries of his powers, Barry Allen encounters a mysterious and terrifying vision amidst The Speed Force – something, or someone, is seemingly using the abilities of The Flash for nefarious purposes."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the DC Multiverse

Dark Flash is based on his look in the upcoming movie DC Universe film, The Flash

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures and 12" Statues

