The Dark Knight Joker Gets Exclusive SDCC Figure From Beast Kingdom

The Summer convention scene is just around the corner, and Beast Kingdom is starting their exclusive reveals. Kicking things off first is the Clown Prince of Crime himself, The Joker, from one of his most iconic roles with The Dark Knight. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, the Joker interrogation scene comes to life with extra accessories to set the mood. Collectors will get an amazing 1/9th scale figure standing 8" tall and will have 28 points of articulation. The Dark Knight Joker will come with two head sculpts, swappable hand parts as well as added accessories from the interrogation room. This includes a desk, handcuff, chair, and a lamp. The figure will also include two special accessories for Beast Kingdom's The Dark Knight Batman with a glow-in-the-dark head sculpt and EMP rifle. Pre-orders are not live yet, but we should see them and other upcoming Summer Convention exclusive collectibles here.

"The Entertainment Brand's DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series of live-action, 1/9-scale action figures takes on the 'Crown Prince Of Crime' himself with the launch of the DAH-049 Dark Knight Joker, Deluxe Version. Bringing to life the entire setting of the interrogation scene, fans can not only enjoy a highly articulable figure, but can do so with the infamous chair and table used to initially torment the Joker, before he quickly gets to 'turn the tables' on the shocked Batman."

"With 28 unique points of articulation, accompanied with a realistic, worn-in looking set of clothes, using real fabric, fans can post the figure in any number of ways. In addition a number of accessories are also included, on top of the table and chair, such as a lamp, hand-cuffs and two Joker head sculpts, with different looks. The set includes two special edition, exclusive accessories for the DAH-023, Dark Knight himself, including a head-sculpt of Batman with glow in the dark eyes, as well as a glow in the dark EMP rifle, only available in the DAH-024DX set.

The Joker deluxe set is a not to be missed collection of figure and accessories for fans of Heath Ledger and the Dark Knight movie. Make sure to find yours at an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Included Accessories：