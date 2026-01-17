Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

The Decapod Gang: Crab Louie (Capo Edition) Revealed by Mezco Toyz

A new selection of limited edition One:12 Collective Rumble Society figures are here from Mezco Toyz with The Decapod Gang: Crab Louie

Say hello to the new One:12 Collective The Decapod Gang release, as Crab Louie is back with a new Capo Edition. Mezco Toyz is bringing back their original character and turning up the heat with a new variant for the crustacean gangster enforcer. Louie is portrayed as a ruthless lieutenant of the fictional Decapod Gang, a crusty criminal syndicate that runs the city's black market with an iron claw and no mercy. This new One:12 Capo Edition shows him dressed in a tailored black dress shirt, crisp white tie, and pants, and sturdy boots, capturing both mob-boss authority and waterfront muscle.

Rule the dock with this new Crab Louie, who features a fully articulated body with hand-painted details, a new gold hook hand, a double-barreled derringer, a time bomb, five swappable hands, and a bendable lamp post. Just like the rest of Mezco's One:12 figures, this new limited edition release is packaged in a collector-friendly box and will be a fun new addition to expand your The Decapod Gang collection. Crab Louie is already waitlisted on Mezco Toyz for $120, and collectors can join the waitlist on the Mezco Toyz Store right now.

The Decapod Gang: Crab Louie – Capo Edition

"The sadistic seafaring enforcer of the Decapod Gang returns in a sharp new look — Crab Louie muscles his way back into the One:12 Collective! Dressed to intimidate, Louie trades dockside grit for cold-blooded authority in a black dress shirt, white tie, tailored white pants, and black belt. While a gleaming gold hook marks his rise within the Decapod Gang."

"Once a low-level dock thug turned ruthless lieutenant, Louie answers only to the Carbourne Brothers as they tighten their grip on the city's black market. With Dagon Street lit and explosives at the ready, the question remains — can Doc Nocturnal dismantle the Crustacean Crime Syndicate, or has the "puny grim reaper" finally met his match?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!