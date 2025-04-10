Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

The Flash Races in with Beast Kingdom's New DC Comics DAH Figure

Beast Kingdom is back and stepping into the DC Universe with a brand new set of DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures

Article Summary Meet The Flash in Beast Kingdom's new DC Comics Dynamic 8ction Heroes action figure lineup.

Barry Allen's classic red-and-gold suit is detailed in an 8-inch collectible figure.

Features 22 articulation points and 4x interchangeable hands for dynamic posing.

Pre-orders are open for this $54.99 figure, set for a Q1 2026 release.

The fastest man alive, aka The Flash, is back as Beast Kingdom debuts their latest set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures. This is a new line of characters that are not inspired by film or TV but right from the pages of DC Comics. It is hard not to notice that all of these figures are seemingly inspired by the artwork of Alex Ross, which is surely not a bad thing. The mantle of The Flash began with Jay Garrick back in the Golden Age with Flash Comics #1 in 1940, but it was Barry Allen, introduced in 1956, who defined the modern Flash in Showcase #4. Barry gained speed powers from a lightning strike and chemicals, becoming the fastest man alive and an iconic hero of the Silver Age.

Flash's adventure would continue through the decades, with the highlight of discovering the DC Multiverse and joining the Justice League. The Flash is now racing in from Beast Kingdom with an impressive 8" tall figure that shows off an older version of the speedster. Barry is suited up in his classic DC Comics outfit with red and gold elements, the signature logo on the chest, and golden boots. No accessories are featured with these figures besides swappable hands, but the lack of accessories is made up by the sculpt and the $54.99 price tag. Pre-order for Beast Kingdom's new DC Comics DAH figures are already live with a Q1 2026 release date.

DC Comics The Flash DAH-141 Dynamic 8ction Heroes

"Beast Kingdom presents the DC Comics The Flash DAH-141 Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes Action Figure! When danger strikes, he's the light that breaks through the darkness. Barry Allen, a forensic scientist from Central City, was struck by lightning and gained the Speed Force, becoming the fastest superhero in the world – The Flash. The DAH-141 figure features a dynamic sculpt capturing Barry's determined smile, sharp eyes, and iconic red-and-gold mask."

"The high-gloss red suit showcases detailed muscle lines, accented with the white lightning emblem, gold belt, and boots, recreating his electrifying speed. Comes with 22 points of articulation, 4x interchangeable hands (fists, hand blade, item-holding, relaxed), allowing for classic running, battle, or standing poses. A premium collectible no Flash fan should miss. This figure measures approximately 8-inches tall."

