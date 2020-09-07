The Flash Races Red Death in this McFarlane Toys Two-Pack

McFarlane Toys continues their journey into the Dark Multiverse with another figure release. We have seen this set announced before but now pre-orders are here and full figure details have arrived. The Flash and Red Death are ready to race into action with this special two-pack that included the McFarlane Toys debut of Batman Earth -52. This Flash will include a new head sculpts so fans won't have to worry about owning two of the same figure. They will get a display base so both figures can be displayed together in action stances. Fans of Dark Nights: Metal will not want to miss this two-pack and add the deadly Red Death to their collection.

The Dark Nights: Metal showed us to the darker side of Batman that I am honestly obsessed with. These Dark Multiverse creations were a real threat to the Justice League and worthy villains of the series. The Flash and Red Death (Batman -52) 2-Pack from McFarlane Toys is priced at $39.99. They are expected to speed on in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. If you are a fan of Dark Nights: Metal then don't miss out on other characters from the series coming soon from McFarlane Toys. Dawnbreaker, Devastator, Robin Crows, and more coming soon this fall.

The Flash and Batman Earth – 52 Multipack

About Batman Earth-52:

From Earth-52, here comes the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse—Red Death! A menacing mashup of Batman and The Flash, this Dark Knight came to be when a once-noble Caped Crusader stole the Speed Force from The Flash hoping to prevent past tragedies. Clad in red metal armor, this sinister speedster moves like a literal bat out of hell.

About The Flash:

In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen™ was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City™—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash™! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!

Product Features:

Batman Earth-52 figure based on the Dark Nights: Metal comic event

The Flash figure based on the DC Rebirth comic books

Batman Earth-52 accessory includes a base

The Flash accessories include an alternate pair of hands and a new head•Included collectible art card with Batman Earth-52's artwork on the front and character biography on the back

Included collectible art card with The Flash's artwork on the front, and character biography on the back