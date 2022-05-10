The Foot Clan Lights Up the Night with New Super7 TMNT Exclusive

It is time for the Foot Clan to light up the night with Super7 and their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure. Coming out of their widely popular ULTIMATES line, the Foot Soldiers are back with a new and online exclusive figure. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) Foot Soldier will now glow in the dark with this 7" scale figure heading exclusively to the Super7 Online Shop. This figure is the early same as previous releases but will feature a new deco with his feet, eyes, and upper body glowing. All the same, accessories are included with 10 different hands, gun, rifle, mace, knife, and throwing stars.

I currently only have 2 Foot Soldiers for my TMNT Super 7 collection. These figures would be fun to get and it would really help enchase the nighttime fight scenes with the turtles. I do with that this was an in-stock surprise release rather than a Spring 2023 pre-order. We already have many new TMNT figures coming out from Super7's multiple ULTIMATES line and a repainted deco is not high on my pre-order list. However for fans who want to save one for their collection the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Super7 Exclusive Foot Soldier [Glow] is up for pre-order here. He is priced at the usual $55 price and is expected to ship in Spring 2023.

"The Foot Soldiers are a glowing example of how the Clan puts its best foot forward! This Super7.com exclusive 7" scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Foot Soldier figure features a glow-in-the-dark body and comes with interchangeable hands and glow-in-the-dark weapons. Don't drag your feet, this made-to-order glow-in-the-dark ULTIMATES! Foot Soldier figure will be a big step toward the Ninja Turtles collection of your dreams! Available for pre-order exclusively on Super7.com."

Accessories:

10x interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Fist hands 2x Chopping hands 2x Martial art hands 2x Open hands

1x Pistol

1x Rifle

1x Knife

2x Throwing stars

1x Flail weapon

1x Grabber arm