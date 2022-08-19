The Force is With These New Obi-Wan Kenobi Statues from Diamond

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was an absolute thrill ride, and I love to see Anakin and Obi-Wan back together again. The prequels are very near and dear to my heart, so this show really hit me in the feels. I really hope a second season is in the works giving us more of Obi-Wan and Qui-Got hill watching Darth Vader fall deeper into the Dark Side. Thankfully, we have a collectible to help us capture some of our favorite moments from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Diamond Select Toys have two more for us. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader are back with both getting 3,000 piece limited edition pieces. The first is a Kenobi bust showing off the old Jedi Master during his first contact with his old padawan. Vader, on the other hand, is trapped behind a wall of flame as he is just out of reach from capturing his old master. Both statues are beautifully sculpted and will be the perfect addition to any Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are live online right here, and collectors can also receive one at your Local Comic Book Store.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi is being hunted by the Empire, and he's ready for them! This all-new mini-bust of Kenobi as he appears in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series stands approximately 6 inches tall (10 inches with lightsaber) and depicts him in his robes, with lightsaber raised. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

"Anakin Skywalker is dead, and Darth Vader has risen in his place! Capturing the Sith Lord behind a wall of flames, with his lightsaber drawn and hand raised, this approximately 11-inch statue is based on his appearance in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."