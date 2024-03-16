Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

The Green Goblin Glides in with LEGO's Newest Spider-Man Figure Set

Returning to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home with LEGO as they debut new construction figures from the hit film

Article Summary New LEGO set brings Green Goblin from Spider-Man: No Way Home to life.

9.5" tall construction figure with 471 pieces, glider and pumpkin bombs.

Priced at $34.99, available for order on April 1, 2024, on LEGO Store.

Ideal for fans of No Way Home and the classic Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

Godspeed Spider-Man! The infamous Green Goblin is back from the iconic Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s. Coming out of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman Osborn has found himself in a new universe. A universe with a new Peter Parker who lacks conviction and needs to be put into his place. LEGO is bringing the chaos and power of the Green Goblin to life with their latest construction figure. Standing at 9.5" tall, this green elf is ready for action and comes in at 471 pieces with a bailable figure and guilder.

The Green Goblin will have articulated limbs and will feature his signature glider that he can attach to, along with some pumpkin bombs. Display Gobby with the bombs in his hands to take down Spider-Man or store them in his glider. This figure is an impressive release for any No Way Home or Raimi Spider-Man fan, and the set is priced at $34.99. Fans can clear some space for Green Goblin on April 1, 2024, and pre-orders are not live, but he can be seen on the LEGO Store.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin Figure

"This collectible Marvel villain building toy is fun for young Super Heroes to build, play with and display. Movable shoulder, arm, hip and leg joints let kids create cool action poses as they take on exciting missions. The authentically detailed Green Goblin comes with 2 pumpkin bombs and his famous glider. The bombs can fit into the character's hand and in the storage space at the rear of the glider."

Authentic accessories – The Green Goblin can attach to his glider and hold 2 pumpkin bombs, which also fit into the storage space at the rear of the glider

Gift for Marvel movie lovers – Give this buildable super villain to fans of Super Hero action from the Spider-Man Universe

Portable role-play fun – The Green Goblin construction figure in this 471-piece set stands over 9.5 in. (24 cm) tall: big enough for epic action, small enough for kids to take wherever they go

