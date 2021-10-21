The Home Alone Christmas House Arrives from LEGO Ideas

LEGO Ideas is a remarkable concept that gives the power of creation to the user to create some fantastic LEGO Designs. It is a whole process to get your creation approved but to get all of those votes, you really deserve to see that creation come to life. The latest Ideas set comes to us just in time for Christmas as we get to revisit and build the house from the film, Home Alone. This massive set has 3,955 pieces, comes with five mini-figures, and measures 11" high, 14" wide, and a depth of 15". The 5 included figures are Kevin McCallister, Kate McCallister, The Wet Bandits (Harry and Marv), and 'Old Man' Marley.

The entire Home Alone house can be opened, with each level being detachable for even more solo play. Collectors will really appreciate all of teh movie-accurate detail which includes light-up furnace, zip line to treehouse, attic, kitchen, bathroom, and much more. Fans will even be able to build the traps set around the Home Alone house to help stop these bandits from entering the house. This incredible LEGO Ideas set is priced at $249.99, with pre-orders set to go live on November 1, 2021, and they can be found right here.

"Relive a family-favorite Christmas comedy movie with this LEGO® Ideas Home Alone set (21330) for play and display. The McCallisters' house is packed with instantly recognizable details and delightful features to recreate hilarious scenes. There is everything you need to stage Kevin's fake Christmas party, a basement furnace with a LEGO light brick, iron-drop function, swinging paint cans, collapsible shelves, zip line from the attic to the tree house and more."

"Each level of the house is detachable, and the walls and roof open up for easy access. The set includes 5 LEGO minifigures of Kevin McCallister, mom Kate McCallister, crooks Harry and Marv and neighbor 'Old Man' Marley, plus Harry and Marv's van with crowbar and police hat elements inside. With 3,957 pieces, this is the biggest LEGO Ideas set so far and the bricks are divided into bags following the movie's plotline, so you can relive the story as you build during the holidays."

This brick-built movie memorabilia set makes a cool holiday gift for millennial Home Alone fans. It includes 5 LEGO® minifigures: Kevin McCallister, Kate McCallister, Harry, Marv and 'Old Man' Marley.

The house's walls and roof open up for easy access and it has many fun functions including swinging paint cans, a basement furnace that lights up and a lever to push Kevin down the stairs on his sled.

Discover details that spark memories of hilarious movie moments in every room in the house and inside the van (not forgetting the zip line for Kevin to escape to the tree house!).

Building this set is a fun holiday activity for the family, and the house, which measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 13 in. (34 cm) wide and 14.5 in. (37cm) deep, makes a super festive centerpiece.

The bricks in this set are split into 24 bags and the building order follows the movie's plotline. An LR41 battery is included for the LEGO® light brick that illuminates the furnace.

This 3,957-piece set includes an illustrated booklet about Home Alone, the set's fan creator and LEGO® designers, plus step-by-step instructions to guide your immersive, rewarding building experience.