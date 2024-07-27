Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, NECA

The Horrors of Space Arrive at NECA with Alien: Romulus Bundle

In space, no one can hear you scream and those horrors have arrived from NECA with a new Alien: Romulus bundle figure and accessory set

Article Summary NECA releases the Alien: Romulus bundle with a Scorched Xenomorph figure, featuring 24 points of articulation.

The bundle includes accessories like a Facehugger, three Chestbursters, and interchangeable hands and domes.

Fans can pre-order the Alien: Romulus set from NECA for $79.99, capturing the horror of space in their collection.

Discover NECA's Alien: Romulus figures, bringing the sci-fi thriller's terror to life with high detail and accuracy.

At long last, horror returns to space as next month the new sci-fi/horror-thriller Alien: Romulus finally hits theaters. In space, no one can hear you scream, and NECA is making sure fans remember that with brand-new collectibles. NECA has been dominating their Alien collection, with Xenomorphs from comic books, classic Kenner line, video games, and film. Coming to life from the upcoming Alien: Romulus movie, the Scorched Xenomorph has arrived and is ready to slay in your collection. Standing 9" tall and featuring 24 points of articulation, this creature has a wired tail and an extending inner mouth.

This is more than just an Alien standard figure release as this Romulus bundle from NECA is loaded with some impressive accessories. This will consist of the Xenomorph Warrior, which comes with a variety of swappable hands and a swappable dome. Other accessories will include a Facehugger, three Chestbursters, a Cryo frame case with Facehugger, a fossilized Xenomorph XX12, and a Model F44AA Pulse Rifle. Discover the horror of space once again with this NECA Alien: Romulus set that is up for pre-order right now with NECA for $79.99.

NECA Brings Alien: Romulus to Life

"The 2024 sci-fi/horror-thriller "Alien: Romulus" takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. This bundle includes NECA's Alien: Romulus Ultimate Scorched Xenomorph 7-inch Scale Action Figure and Alien: Romulus Accessory Set."

"NECA's Ultimate action figure version of the Scorched Xenomorph stands over 9 inches tall with 23 points of articulation and features an opening jaw with an extending inner mouth and wired tail. The screen-accurate figure comes with interchangeable dome parts for a drone Xenomorph Warrior look, perfect for army building! Other accessories include interchangeable hands, facehugger and chestbursters with wired tails, and a display stand for dynamic posing. Comes in window box packaging."

