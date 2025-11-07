Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: hulk, Marvel Comics, mezco toyz

The Incredible Hulk Smashes Into Mezco Toyz with New One:12

The Incredible Hulk is smashing his way into Mezco Toyz as they debut their newest comic book with a new One:12 Collective

Article Summary The Incredible Hulk smashes into Mezco Toyz with a new 7.5” One:12 Collective figure for Marvel fans.

This highly detailed Hulk features multiple head sculpts and veiny, muscular comic-accurate designs.

Loaded with accessories like Thunder Clap, Mjolnir hand, metal beam, and shattered ground display effects.

Pre-order now open for $140, with an expected shipping date of June 2026 for serious Hulk collectors.

Mezco Toyz is giving a crack at The Incredible Hulk as they debut their newest One:12 Collective figure. Smashing his way into the real world from Marvel Comics, Bruce Banner is letting his monstrous side out with a wicked new figure. Standing at 7.5" tall, this jolly green Avenger is ready to rock and roll with a very veiny sculpt, showcasing his more muscular form in great detail. Hulk will have Tron and ripped fabric purple pants, along with a variety of swappable parts, including hands and six different heads. Two iconic Marvel Comics depictions of the beast are featured here, including his shaggy hair and more caveman sculpts.

The fun does not end there, as the One:12 Collective Marvel Comics Hulk will come with plenty more accessories to help him smash into your collection. This will include two punch effects, a thunder clap effect, a metal beam, a lamppost, and a hand holding Thor's Mjolnir. Collectors will also get a jump, sonic boom, and shattered concrete effect, which is way more than the Marvel Legends figures have ever included. The Incredible Hulk One:12 figure is already available for pre-order on Mezco Toyz at a mighty price of $140, with a release date scheduled for June 2026.

One:12 Collective The Incredible Hulk

"The Incredible Hulk smashes his way into the The One:12 Collective lineup with unrelenting rage and unstoppable strength. This towering 7.5" Hulk is captured in gamma ray-powered glory, built on a brand new, hyper-articulated body designed to channel raw, rampaging energy. Outfitted in his signature tattered pants tailored from a special stretch-twill, The Incredible Hulk comes ready to SMASH."

"Fully loaded with six expressive head portraits—featuring two different classic comic looks —capture every stage of his mood swings, from somber to seething to full-blown rampage. Armed with a collection of powerful FX accessories, Hulk can recreate his most iconic moves: a thunderous clap that sends shockwaves through the battlefield, a midair leap powered by a dynamic jump base, and an INCREDIBLE One:12 Collective ground shattering Impact-Base with movable, floating debris."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!