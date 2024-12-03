Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel

The Infamous Marvel Comics Logo Comes to LEGO with New Set

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including the infamous Marvel Comics logo

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO set featuring the iconic Marvel Comics logo, perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Uncover 931 pieces to build the bold Marvel logo with hidden surprises for an interactive experience.

Reveal five Avengers minifigures, including Hulk and Thor, with press buttons on the logo.

The set launches January 1, 2025, for $99.99; view it now on the official LEGO Store.

Avengers Assemble! LEGO is bringing the legendary legacy of Marvel to life with a brand-new set. The Marvel Comics logo is a striking and iconic design that easily symbolizes one of the most influential entertainment brands around. Its bold red and white color scheme brings the energy and excitement of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The word "Marvel" is depicted in a large, blocky font that helps reflect the brand's confidence and strength. The logo has been featured for decades, has gained a new foothold with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is now coming to LEGO.

That is right; the infamous Marvel Comics logo is getting its very own set, which comes in at 931 pieces. Measuring 11" wide and 4" tall, this beauty built the logo with a few surprises. Wishing three hidden buttons will reveal five LEGO Marvel miniatures with Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America! These are all based on MCU designs including a new smaller Hulk as well as Captain America from The First Avenger. This set is expected to be released on January 1, 2025, for $99.99, and fans can see the set now on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Debuts New Marvel Comics Logo & Minifigures Set

"The buildable MARVEL logo set is assembled using bold red and white bricks. Kids press 3 separate buttons on the top of the logo to make Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America minifigures burst from the Marvel model, bringing Avengers action to life right before their eyes. Each minifigure easily returns to its original position."

LEGO® Marvel minifigures – The buildable set contains Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America minifigures with accessories

Avengers collectibles – Kids press 3 separate buttons on the top of the Marvel model to make 5 minifigures burst out, bringing Avengers action to life right before their eyes

Interactive Super Hero display – The minifigures can quickly and easily be returned to their hidden position and the buildable LEGO® set reassembled

