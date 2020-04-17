The Joker Gets a Concept Designed Statue from Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studios and Sideshow Collectibles have announced a new Joker Statue from the talented mind of Lee Bermejo. This artist has done some amazing work with graphic novels over the year including the 2008 Joker graphic novel. This time Lee brings the Joker alive with a concept design statue piece from Prime 1 Studios. This is not new but it has just recently gone live on Sideshow Collectibles, this collectible deserves some time on Batman Week for this concept design. It is very often that we get a design like this still since so many generations have passed since their first appearances. This Joker is highly detailed and does feature a Noir theme for this highly detailed piece. The deluxe version does give fans customization options as you can get four head sculpts featuring laughing, regular, damaged, and horror. On top of that, there are three interchangeable right hands featuring a revolver, knife, and playing cards.

Each one of these sculpts brings an amazing element to the Joker that changes the game. Lee Bermejo gives us an even darker version of Joker and it is filled with realistic elements. The display base is probably one of the most unique pieces as it shows Batman carved into the stone base and another carving of Robin. This dark and gritty depiction of the Joker brings a new level of horror to the character than any dedicated fan can get behind. This statue returns to Sideshow Collectibles makes yet another amazing Batman collectible for Batman Week. There are two versions of this statue and the standard is $1,049, limited to only 800 pieces, and can be found here. The deluxe version with the four heads is priced at $1,199, limited to only 750 pieces, and up for pre-order here.

"Don't ever apologize to no one for the way you look. Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are excited to present the Joker Statue designed by no one else, but the incredibly talented Lee Bermejo, an American comics artist best known for his collaborations with writer Brian Azzarello including the Joker graphic novel. Lee Bermejo's Joker design is very dark with stunningly realistic features. Even the base is specially designed by Mr. Bermejo featuring Batman (from Batman: Noel graphic novel) chained to a stone which gives the whole statue even darker look. The Joker Statue includes four portraits, three head stands, and three interchangeable right-hands holding a Revolver, Knife and Playing Cards. The ultimate statue for any Joker fan and DC Comics collector!"

The Joker Deluxe Version (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) Statue features:

Size approximately 27.8 inches tall

Head stand size approximately 6.46 inches tall

One (1) designed themed base

Three (3) head stands

Three (3) interchangeable right-hands holding a Revolver, Knife and Playing Cards

Four (4) portraits (Regular, Laughing, Damaged, Horror Expression)