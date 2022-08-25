The Lazarus Pit Awaits as McFarlane Toys Reveals Ra's al Ghul Figure

The League of Assassins comes to Gotham as McFarlane Toys announces the arrival of Ra's al Ghul. This version of Ra's comes to us from the award winning video game Batman: Arkham City and is part of a Solomon Grundy Build-A-Figure wave. I can already hear the collectors complaining about this wave of figures as it is nothing but more figures from the world of Batman. However, the Bat sells, and these characters are all figures that give us new enemies for our numerous Batmen to take on. Ra's al Ghul is nicely detailed, featuring a more traditional warrior outfit, and he will come with a sword. I would love to see a DC Comics version in the future, but if not, I would love to see some League of Assassins Arkham City figures to drop, giving us some army building figures for the DC Multiverse line. The Batman: Arkham City Ra's Al Ghul is priced at $24.99 and set for an October 2022 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for the other figures in the wave with Batman, Penguin, and Catwoman.

"Little is known about the early years of the nearly immortal Rā's al Ghūl, leader of the League of Assassins, whose name means "the demon's head." He has lived for many centuries due to the Lazarus Pits, mystical and alchemical brews that restore his youth. A brilliant master of strategy and organization, Rā's goal is to save the Earth from the eventual ecological devastation by destroying most of its population. He recognizes Batman as both a worthy foe and a possible ally – except that Batman cannot accept Rā's dystopic worldview."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Arkham City Build-a line will assemble Solomon Grundy

Ra's Al Ghul is featured in his outfit from the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

Ra's Al Ghul comes with sword, Solomon Grundy build-a figure arms and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures