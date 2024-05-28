Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, nintendo, The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda Comes to LEGO with New Great Deku Tree Set

Step into the mystical video game realm of The Legend of Zelda with LEGO as they debut their first ever set for the game

Article Summary LEGO unveils a 2,500-piece Great Deku Tree set from The Legend of Zelda series.

Includes minifigures of Link and Zelda, and iconic items like the Master Sword.

Features two versions of the Great Deku Tree, one from Ocarina of Time.

Available for pre-order at $299.99, set to release on September 1, 2024.

Hyrule is calling as LEGO has unveiled their latest video game inspired set with The Legend of Zelda. That is right, Link and Zelda are back with the 2,500-piece Great Deck Tree 2-in-1 Set. The set features two buildable versions of the Great Deku Tree, as seen in the The Legend of Zelda series. The first one will consist of a return to the Ocarina of Time, and this version will come with two different versions of our hero Link. LEGO minifigures of the young and older versions of this Hyrule warrior are included, along with Link's House. Collectors can then revisit the events of Breath of the Wild with a different version of the tree, and mini figures of both Zelda and Link are included. Iconic items from the game are also featured with the Master Sword, Hylian Shield, Ocarina of Time, and many more secrets. It is incredible to see such a legendary video franchise turned into LEGO, and this set will be a must-have collectible of any The Legend of Zelda fan. Pre-orders are already live for the Great Deku Tree for $299.99, with the set arriving on September 1, 2024.

LEGO Debuts The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

Immerse yourself in creative joy as you build one of two detailed models of The Legend of Zelda™ Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 (77092) in this LEGO® Nintendo® gift set. The building set for adults makes a special display piece for yourself or any other fan with a passion for The Legend of Zelda series and merch. It includes curated items from the games, such as the Ocarina of Time, the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword and other detailed elements. There's also a collectible adventure hero minifigure of Princess Zelda and 3 minifigure versions of Link.

Deku Tree model – Treat yourself or any other fan of The Legend of Zelda™ series to this detailed, 2,500-piece, 2-in-1 model featuring 2 versions of the Great Deku Tree to create a model for display

2,500-pieces of creative joy – Both versions have small builds and features inspired by the video games, including Link's house, posable facial features for the Deku Tree and accessible side panels

