The Lost Boys Return With New Super7 ReAction David Figures

The Lost Boys is hands down one of the best vampire films ever made and one of the best films of the 80s as well. I have lost count of how many times I have seen this film and have always wanted some Kenner-style figures from the film. I always want Kenner-style figures of the '70s and 80's properties, though, and luckily enough, Super7 is more than happy to oblige me more often than not. They recently announced that there are two figures of David coming to ReAction, both a human and vampire edition. They were kind enough to send them over to show you guys and girls, and let me tell you, not only are they two of the best ReAction figures so far, but they have me jonesing for the rest of The Lost Boys to come as well.

Do A Whole The Lost Boys Wave, Super7

The cardbacks are insane for these two this time. So many little details to pick up on everywhere, they continue to impress, like vampire David for instance. The bubble is a little higher and levitated than the regular release. The title and back of the card? Upside down as if they were hanging from their feet. I even love how they have the shadow across his eyes on both. As far as the figures go, they look fantastic. The details on the last year of ReAction figures has been such a game-changer, and these are no different. I love that the human one comes with the Chinese food container. How ARE the maggots, Michael?

I am not opening these; they are too perfect on card. Sorry folk, sometimes with ReAction that is the way it is. I hope this is just the start. We need The Frog Brothers, all of the vampires, and of course, the greatest saxophonist of all time. If nothing else, give fans of The Lost Boys that at least, Super7. You can order either of these ReAction releases right here.