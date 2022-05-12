The Loyal Subjects Reveals Avatar: The Last Airbender SDCC Exclusives

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to SDCC 2022 with not one but two limited edition collectibles. The Loyal Subjects have revealed two Avatar: The Last Airbender figures as part of their popular 5" BST AXN line. Spirit Aang and War Paint Sokka are arriving and will feature 30 points of articulation, standoff 5" tall, and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces! Most of the BST AXN line can easily be found in Walmart stores now, with a great selection of figures offered from anime and animation to films like Lord of the Rings. The Avatar: The Last Airbender line-up has been one of best ones and it is nice to see the line get some exclusive figures.

Both War Paint Sock and Spirit Aang have some very unique designs from the hit animated series that fans will easily recognize. The limited-edition numbers will make them a hit amongst collectors, and they're only priced at $19.99. Each hero is loaded with a perfect set of articulation, detail, and accessories making it a must-own collectible for fans. These figures will not hit shelves, but collectors will be able to secure them at their Local Comic Book Store. A limited amount of pre-orders will be found online as well with Aang here and Sokka here.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender joins The Loyal Subject BST AXN line of highly articulated collectible figures! These limited edition, San Diego Exclusive BST AXN 5″ figures feature over 30 points of articulation including butterfly joints at the shoulder, bicep swivel, upper thigh swivel, and great rotating ball joints for for screen accurate posing! Includes multiple accessories and comes packaged in a unique 3-sided window box! Great for the in-box and out-of-box fans and collectors! Collect Spirit Aang and Sokka with War Paint. Limited to 3000 pieces. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $19.99"