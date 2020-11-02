The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.

Mando Mondays continue as they announce new products from a variety of merchandise from shirts, books, toys, apparel, and much more. We have gathered some of the newest solo releases from The Mandalorian In one place for your viewing pleasure. There were not a lot of collectibles reveals this week, but there were definitely some that stood out. We have already talked about the new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Beskar Mando and new Build-A-Bear additions. Now we look at other reveals like Funko and their new The Mandalorian & The Child on Bantha Pop. This massive Funko Pop comes straight from Episode 9 as they take on Tatooine's Dune Sea. With Tuskan Raiders' help, they take up a Bantha ride to solve the BIGGEST problem of the desert. This large Pop can be found located here with other Mando Monday reveal drops at 4 PM EST. Mattel has announced a new 11-inch Baby Yoda figure from The Mandalorian that is too adorable. This Star Wars collectible is packed with features from little feet that he can stand on to arms, legs, and ears that are poseable. With a squeeze of a hand, The Child will make sounds straight from the Disney + series. Everything off he will come with his very own satchel so you would never have to leave him home again. This is one fun and unique collectible that fans will not want to miss out on and can be found located here at 4 PM EST.

Last but not least, we are getting a new Nerf blaster. The Mandalorian better watch out as Imperial Death Troopers are here and ready to return to fire with this special Star Wars-themed Nerf blaster. The trooper's blaster will come with three glow-in-the-dark darts and will feature laser blast sounds when pulling the trigger. Unlike the Death Troopers original armor set, this blaster will feature bright red and tan color schemes making it more kid-friendly. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Nerf Death Trooper Blaster can be purchased right now and priced at $34.99 here. Stay tuned for all the other Mando Monday reveals as they come along. This is the way.

Get Your Imperial Credits Ready with New Mando Monday Reveals

"Star Wars The Child Plush Toy, 11-In Yoda Baby Figure From The Mandalorian – Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as the Child. Inspired by Lucasfilm live-action series, The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars plush toy comes with a satchel like the one it's carried in during Season 2. Toy has precious little feet that it can stand on, and its arms, legs and even ears are posable! And with just a squeeze of its hand, this character makes sounds recognizable from the show! This is a delightful gift set for any fan of The Mandalorian and the Star Wars galaxy. Colors and decorations may vary."

"Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster – The elite soldiers of Imperial Intelligence, death troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. Launch into galactic adventures as you imagine being an elite death trooper with this pump-action blaster that fires glow-in-the-dark darts! This Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper blaster is inspired by blasters seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus. GlowStrike technology creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. Load 3 darts, pump the priming slide, and pull the trigger to fire 1 dart accompanied by laser blast sounds. Includes 3 Official Nerf Elite foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. It's fun for indoor and outdoor play and is a great gift for Star Wars fans and Nerf battlers! Eyewear recommended and batteries required (not included)."