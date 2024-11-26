Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: deadpool, Diamond Select Toys, marvel

The Merc with a Mouth Arrives at DST from Deadpool & Wolverine

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of a new Select figure with Deadpool

Diamond Select Toys continues their Marvel Select line with a new figure, Deadpool, inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine film. This highly detailed collectible captures the Merc with a Mouth in all of his iconic glory, featuring his new brightly colored suit. The figure is outfitted with an arsenal of accessories, including two golden Desert Eagles, a nod to the sad passing of Nicepool. He will also get his Golden Girls themed blades of fury with two sleek katanas that have the ability to be sheathed on his back for dynamic posing. Marvel fans can add a touch of whimsy that fans will appreciate, as Mr. Pool will also come with his signature "baby knife," which will surely come in handy.

Sculpted with precision and standing at approximately 7 inches tall, this Marvel Select Deadpool figure also features multiple points of articulation swell as four pairs of swappable hands and heads with extra expressions. The Merc with the Mouth marks the second figure to be released from this film, with Wolverine already making his appearance in the line. That Wolverine will feature swappable arms and a new yellow X-Men suit that comes to life right for the screen. Both figures are up for pre-order right now for $29.99 and are set for a Q4 2024 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Deadpool Select Action Figure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The wait is over! One of the most frequently requested action figures in Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Select line, this 1/10 scale Deadpool action figure is based on his appearance in the new Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine! Standing approximately 7 inches tall, this figure includes interchangeable heads for multiple facial expressions, plus four sets of interchangeable hands, two swords, two guns and one knife! Each figure comes in the famous display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Paul Harding! Also available: Wolverine!"

