The Riddler Brings Mayhem to McFarlane Toys and DC Direct

McFarlane Toys is back with some new The New Batman Adventures figures capturing the animated fun from the late 90s

This version of Riddler is more sinister, challenging Batman beyond simple puzzles.

The figure features detailed design, extra hands, cane, and animation cel.

Pre-order The Riddler for $24.99 for a January 2025 release; includes Blue Batsuit Batman.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new selection of DC Direct figures from the legendary world of The New Batman Adventures. The Riddler, voiced by John Glover, is back with this version and is portrayed as a more sinister and dangerous version than his classic DC Comics character. Edward Nygma is now a bigger criminal mastermind than ever before, and it will take more than solving a simple puzzle for Batman to stop him. McFarlane has been giving new life to these previous DC Direct figures, and now it is time for The Riddler to step into the spotlight. Featured in his green onesie with a giant question mark on his chest, signature cane, and bowler hat, this villain is ready for crime. He will come with four extra hands, a display base, as well as a reproduction animation cel from The New Batman Adventures. He will release alongside Scarecrow and Batman in his Blue Batsuit for $24.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store, which is available now, or other retailers with a January 2025 release.

The Riddler (The New Batman Adventures)

"One of the Dark Knight's most infamous villains, Edward Nygma enjoys flaunting his intellectual superiority by conducting crimes and leaving clues for Batman to piece together. While this habit constantly leads to the aptly named Riddler failing in his criminal endeavors, his puzzle-problem actually stems not only from his own narcissism and ego, but also from a deep-seeded psychological compulsion. Because of this, the Riddler often finds himself a resident of Arkham Asylum following his inevitable capture."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

THE RIDDLER™ is based on the television show THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Accessories include figure base, 4 extra hands, cane, reproduction animation cel & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

