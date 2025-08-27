Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: black adam, dc comics, mafex

The Rock Returns as Black Adam with New MAFEX DC Comics Figure

The hierarchy of your DC Comics collection is about to change as Medium unveils their newest Black Adam (Gold Suit Ver.) figure

Figure stands 6.49” tall, features premium articulation, and closely resembles The Rock's movie look

Includes a detailed throne, fabric cape, lightning effects, swappable hands, and three head sculpts

Pre-orders are open at $159.99, with an expected release date of April 2026 for Black Adam enthusiasts

It was surely a tragedy to see the DCEU fall, and just when the hierarchy of their world was about to change. Black Adam brought some power to the table, and The Rock delivered an impressive and powerful performance for it. The Man in Black was sweet to see on screen, and he surely did not hold back, which fit the darker vibe of the DCEU. However, the film was not well received, and it was one of the last films to arrive for the dead DC Comics cinematic universe, but it continues to live on. Medicom has unveiled their newest DC Comics MAFEX figure, as Black Adam is ready to sit upon his throne with an impressive release.

Standing 6.49" tall, this figure captures the final outfit of The Rock from Black Adam with a sleek, textured black and gold suit. He does come with a throne that is fully detailed, a wired fabric cape, and an assortment of effects to really bring the thunder. Not only does this god come with swappable hands, but three interchangeable heads with some remarkable likeness to The Rock. Pre-orders are already live for the MAFEX No.286 Black Adam (Gold Suit Ver.) at $159.99 and with an April 2026 release date.

Black Adam (2022) MAFEX No.286 (Gold Suit Ver.) Figure

"I kneel before no one. Roaring in like a thunderstorm to defend his ancient homeland of Kahndaq is the latest entry in Medicom Toy's fan favorite MAFEX line: Black Adam in his Gold Suit is finally here! Designed with jaw-dropping detail from the titular smash hit Black Adam, this figure comes equipped with MAFEX's dynamic articulation along with a wide variety of accessories to re-enact your favorite scenes from the movie or envision your own! Take control of your destiny and show the world your power by ordering your figure today and adding him to the collection!"

Product Features

6.49 inches (16.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Black Adam film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Black Adam figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hand parts

Lightning effect pieces

Throne

Figure stand

