The Rocketeer & Betty Deluxe Figure Set Revealed by Executive Replicas A new deluxe 1/12 scale action figure set is on the way from Executive Replicas with The Rocketeer and his girlfriend

It is time to blast off with The Rocketeer once with Executive Replicas' newest action figure release. Coming in at 1/12 scale, Cliff Second and Betty are together again for more comic inspired adventures. Both figures capture the classic hero and will feature 31 points of articulation, with plenty of accessories to go around. The Rocketeer will come with his jetpack, a blasting off effect, five different pairs of hands with gloves on and off, and his pistil. Executive Replicas has also included an unmasked head, allowing fans to show off Cliff in action. Betty, on the other hand, does not come with any accessories and will just be there to help assist The Rocketeer on his adventures. This deluxe set is not cheap and comes in at a whopping $149.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Take Flight with Executive Replicas The Rocketeer Figure

"The Rocketeer is born…In 1938 Los Angeles, Cliff Secord, a local racing pilot and barnstormer discovers a rocket pack hidden by two gangsters fleeing the police. When he d ecides to take it for a spin, his life is turned upside down in more ways than one…Betty is Cliff's (i.e. the Rocketeer) all-too-good-for-him-girlfriend that brings lavish beauty and form to the comic book storyline. Their on again, off again relationship is one that many can relate to."

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the comic book series, The Rocketeer

The Rocketeer: 31 points of articulation

Betty: 28 points of articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

The Rocketeer figure 6 Pairs of hands Helmet Rocket pack Blast effect Pistol

Betty figure