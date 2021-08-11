The Suicide Squad King Shark Coming Soon to Hot Toys

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max, and it is an absolute bloody DC Comics masterpiece. James Gunn has truly delivered an amazing film packed with D-List DC Comics characters that are really given a complete makeover. King Shark is one of those characters who was remade given a more chubby blundering style, but he still was a bloody brute that knows how to make a bloody mess. Hot Toys has announced their first The Suicide Squad 1/6th scale figure as King Shark is ready to join your DC Comics collection. Standing 14" tall, this Kid of the Deep is highly detailed with some small amounts of articulation.

King Shark's shoulder, wrists, and waist will be the only parts that are articulated. The Suicide Squad brute will come with some swappable parts and accessories like interchangeable hands and a book. Hot Toys did put a lot of detail into this figure which does compensate for the lack of articulation. Either way, this is a great figure to kick of this 1/6th scale line of figures, and I hope we can see Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and Ratcatcher II release later on. King Shark will be priced at $220 and set to be released between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, with payment plans also available so take advantage if needed.

"So smart, me! – King Shark. The squad gathers the most dangerous supervillains in the world is back for new mission! This lowborn son of an ancient shark god, known as Nanaue, was the terror of the Hawaiian seas, before hard time with the Suicide Squad turned him towards a life of maritime crime! Catching enormous fans' attention after The Suicide Squad's official release, Hot Toys is excited to introduce today King Shark as 1/6th scale collectible figure from our Power Pose Series. It's also one of the figures that made its debut earlier in Hot Toys Summer Showcase!"

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of King Shark in The Suicide Squad, the movie-accurate figure stands approximate 35.5cm tall, features a semi-articulated body structure with the ability to perform arms, wrist and waist movements; detail recreation of King Shark's signature features such as jaw, rows of sharp teeth, and rough skin texture; terrific paint job using a mixture of white and grey; two pairs of finely sculpted hands for poses; a pair of specially tailored pants with patterns, and a book. Recruit King Shark to save The Suicide Squad display."