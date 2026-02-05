Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive with Burger King's Kids Meal

Get ready for some new cowabunga toys coming to Burger King as they reveal new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kid’s Meal are here

Article Summary Burger King launches new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles King Jr. Meal starting February 3, 2026.

Each $3.99 kids meal includes a TMNT toy, featuring the iconic turtles and Master Splinter figures.

Collect all the limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, available while supplies last.

Meals come with a burger, chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, applesauce, apple juice or milk, and a BK Crown.

Burger King has teamed up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a limited-time Tales of the TMNT King Jr. Meal promotion! This release brings Turtle Power back into kids' meals nationwide this February and March 2026. Starting February 3, every King Jr. Meal will get a brand new and limited $3.99 price and will include a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, or four pieces of chicken nuggets, as well as applesauce, apple juice, or milk. Fast food toys are a staple of collecting, and Burger King is now delivering new toys inspired by the new Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

This TMNT lineup features five detailed figurines of fan-favorite heroes in a half-shell with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Master Splinter. Each one does a special gimmick, and BK is also releasing four spinning top toys showcasing the turtles in animated detail. Available only while supplies last, this can evoke nostalgic memories and is a great way to reintroduce your kids to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' mythos. Visit your local Burger King right now and collect all the Heroes in a Half Shell, while you can! Cowabunga!

Burger King Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kid's Meals Revealed

"Cowabunga! Burger King is tapping into peak pop-culture nostalgia with a family-friendly deal that's as fun for parents as it is for kids. This winter, Burger King is making mealtime a full-on family adventure! For one month only – starting 2/3 – parents can grab their kids a $3.99 King Jr. Meal and score a limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) toy*–yes, every meal comes with a little slice of nostalgia."

Each $3.99 King Jr. Meal includes:

Choice of Hamburger, Cheeseburger or 4Pc Nuggets

Motts Apple Sauce

Apple Juice

1 of 6 TMNT Toys

BK Crown

"Here's a treat you won't want to miss; BK is bringing back their beloved Chocolate Milk**."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!