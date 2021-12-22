The Tides Rise as Pre-orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys Aquaman Figure

It looks like McFarlane Toys did not waste any time getting pre-orders out for their newest 7" DC Multiverse figures. Coming from the DC Comics story arc, Endless Winter, the King of Atlantis arrives with McFarlane Toys first DC Comics Aquaman figure. This version of Arthur Curry features a more scruffy Aquaman with a beard and longer hair. He will include his iconic Trident and will feature his orange and green super suit that DC Comics fans are very used to. The sculpt and design on this figure are pretty sweet, and it will be nice for fans who are trying to build their own comics-inspired Justice League. Priced at $19.99, set to release in Q1 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Keep an eye out for other DC Multiverse figures with Martain Manhunter, Solar Suit Superman, and General Zod.

"The DC Multiverse Aquaman Endless Winter 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is designed with ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play. This incredibly detailed 7-inch scale action figure showcases Aquaman in his look from the Endless Winter story arc. Aquaman comes with his Trident, and a base. Also included is a collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back."

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."