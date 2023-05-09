The Ultimate LEGO NINJAGO Set Has Arrived with the City Markets Explore the world of LEGO NINJAGO like never before with and impressive new set that comes with 21 mini figures in 6000 pieces

It is time to return to the world of LEGO NINJAGO, as a variety of new sets are on the way from LEGO. One of which is the biggest set to date with the NINJAGO City Markets that ninja fans will not want to miss. This beauty comes in at 6,163 pieces and will feature a 4-floor playset that explores the City Markets. This set also included the most LEGO NINJAGO miniatures to date, with 21 minifigure to build up your city. The Market is packed with fun with a bakery, a store, a rooftop food court, a karaoke bar, the Borg store, and so much more. The adventure of the LEGO NINJAGO Dragons Rising TV now comes right off the screen like never before for a whopping $369.99. Collectors will be able to bring home this beauty on June 4, 2023, and fans can find the set here.

Explore the City Markets of LEGO NINJAGO

"Kids aged 14+ and LEGO® collectors can experience the unique excitement and vibrancy of the place where the ninja live and play with this NINJAGO® City Markets (71799) building set. The world of NINJAGO's biggest ever model features 4 floors of shops, restaurants, offices, and apartments, as well as a cable car, elevator, boat, bridge and even a flushable toilet."

"There is something for NINJAGO fans old and young in this amazing set, including a bakery, a blacksmith's, a general store, the Borg store, market stalls, a rooftop food court and a karaoke club with a pool table and stage. The set also comes with 21 minifigures, including many never-before-seen fan favorites, so kids can role-play action from the NINJAGO Dragons Rising TV series."