The Void is Coming to Hasbro with New Marvel Legends BAF Wave

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

Hasbro has just unveiled their latest Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave that is all Marvel Comics based. The set of seven figures will consist of Black Panther, Vision, Savage Namor, The New Warriors Justice & Namorita, Crystar, and Power Princess. While this does seem like your standard wave of figures, something terrifying lies underneath the Build-A-Figure. The Void is back and is coming to life with an impressive brand-new sculpt that will have your Marvel Legends figures shivering on the shelf. The Void is an all-powerful and mysterious entity that arrived in Marvel Comics during The Sentry #1. The mysteries of The Void were solved after discovering that they are essentially the dark and destructive alter ego of the Sentry.

The Sentry is always a Marvel Comic god with unlimited power but does suffer from some pretty severe mental health issues. This mental instability comes in the form of The Void, a malevolent force that is ready to dish out plenty of chaos and destruction. The Sentry already got a Walgreens Exclusive Marvel Legends figure a couple of years ago, so it is nice to see his darker half come to life now. The Void is a being that fans will be able to unleash in February 2024 and 6/7 of the Marvel Legends figures will have parts to create him. Pre-orders for the wave are already live right here for $24.99 here.

Marvel's The Void Get His Own BAF Marvel Legends Wave

