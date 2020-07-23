The Walking Dead Ezekiel Protects The Kingdom with Threezero

Last week Threezero showed off a teaser for The Walking Dead's King Ezekiel figure. The figure now has gotten an official full reveal and is now up for pre-order. The 12" figure will feature high amounts of detail and great likeness of the amazing Khary Payton. He will come with a variety of accessories with a machine gun, a Shikomizue with a removable sword, and pistol for stopping zombies and rivals. The Walking Dead character will have some interchangeable pieces with hands and a removable jacket.

This is one figure The Walking Dead fans will want on their collection. The high amounts of detail and accessories can really please any collector. I hope we can see more The Walking Dead figures in the future, including some zombies. These figures are very well done and Threezero, but a lot of effort in this figure and you can see it. Pricing is not known just yet, but pre-orders are set to go live July 24th and you can find him located here.

The Walking Dead – King Ezekiel 1/6 Scale Figure

"The King Ezekiel collectible figure stands approximately 12" (~30 cm) tall with a fully-articulated body, multi-media materials, signature weathering paint application, and highly-detailed sculpt featuring realistic likeness of King Ezekiel as portrayed by extremely talented Khary Payton in the critically acclaimed "The Walking Dead" television series."

12" (~30 cm) tall articulated figure featuring tailored clothing

Head sculpt with realistic likeness to the character portrayed in the series

Materials used: ABS, PVC, POM (costume uses fabric)

Costume:

Trench coat

Full body armor vest

Black undershirt

Grey button-up shirt

Necklace

Pants

Belt with buckle

Boots

Plumage

Elbow pads

Armguards

Kneepads

Accessories:

Pistol

Light machine gun with strap

Shikomizue with removable sword

Interchangeable hands: One pair of fists One pair of relax hands One pair of hands for holding firearms One pair of hands for holding the shikomizue



Packaging size: ~(W130 x H360 x D110)mm ( 1 kg )