The Walking Dead Ezekiel Protects The Kingdom with Threezero

Last week Threezero showed off a teaser for The Walking Dead's King Ezekiel figure. The figure now has gotten an official full reveal and is now up for pre-order. The 12" figure will feature high amounts of detail and great likeness of the amazing Khary Payton. He will come with a variety of accessories with a machine gun, a Shikomizue with a removable sword, and pistol for stopping zombies and rivals. The Walking Dead character will have some interchangeable pieces with hands and a removable jacket.
This is one figure The Walking Dead fans will want on their collection. The high amounts of detail and accessories can really please any collector. I hope we can see more The Walking Dead figures in the future, including some zombies. These figures are very well done and Threezero, but a lot of effort in this figure and you can see it. Pricing is not known just yet, but pre-orders are set to go live July 24th and you can find him located here.
The Walking Dead – King Ezekiel 1/6 Scale Figure
"The King Ezekiel collectible figure stands approximately 12" (~30 cm) tall with a fully-articulated body, multi-media materials, signature weathering paint application, and highly-detailed sculpt featuring realistic likeness of King Ezekiel as portrayed by extremely talented Khary Payton in the critically acclaimed "The Walking Dead" television series."
- 12" (~30 cm) tall articulated figure featuring tailored clothing
- Head sculpt with realistic likeness to the character portrayed in the series
- Materials used: ABS, PVC, POM (costume uses fabric)
Costume:
- Trench coat
- Full body armor vest
- Black undershirt
- Grey button-up shirt
- Necklace
- Pants
- Belt with buckle
- Boots
- Plumage
- Elbow pads
- Armguards
- Kneepads
Accessories:
- Pistol
- Light machine gun with strap
- Shikomizue with removable sword
- Interchangeable hands:
- One pair of fists
- One pair of relax hands
- One pair of hands for holding firearms
- One pair of hands for holding the shikomizue
Packaging size: ~(W130 x H360 x D110)mm ( 1 kg )