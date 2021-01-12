The Walking Dead Morgan Jones is Back With threezero

Morgan Jones from the hit AMC television series The Walking Dead as threezero unveils their newest figure. Threezero continues to expand their undead universe as Morgan joins the fight of the undead. The figure will stand roughly 12 inches tall and features a head sculpt with a likeness to actor Khary Payton. The Walking Dead figure will feature tailored cloth and high amounts of articulation. His appearance is based on The Walking Dead Season 7 with the added body armor and pads. Morgan will come with his own arsenal, too, with his iconic wooden stick, a rifle with sights, a pistol with a holster, and a hunting knife with a sheath. This is one The Walking Dead figure that fans will not want to miss out on and will be a great addition to your threezero TWD collection.

Morgan Jones has been on quite a journey since he originally met Rick Grimes in Season 1. Morgan was so popular take he even got moved to another The Walking Dead show with Fear the Walking Dead. Now collectors can expand his adventures by adding him to their own collection, and pre-orders for him are already live. The Walking Dead Morgan Jones 1/6 Scale Figure from threezero is priced at $174.99. He is set to release in the 3rd quarter of 2021, and links are live and located here. Don't miss out on other TWD 1/6 scale figures with Ezekiel, Abraham, and more!

"From The Walking Dead TV series comes an amazing 1/6 scale figure of Morgan Jones based on his appearance in season 7! This articulated 12-inch figure features real fabric clothing and hands for holding his gun and staff. His head sculpt features an incredibly realistic likeness to actor Khary Payton and reproduces highly intricate details in his clothing and accessories. This figure is perfect for any Walking Dead fan!"

Contents

Morgan Jones figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands Pair of relaxed hands Pair of fists Pair for holding firearms Pair for holding the staff



Costume

Long-sleeved shirt

Undershirt

Pair of pants

Pair of boots

Vest

Breastplate

2 Shoulder pads

2 Bicep pads

2 Elbow pads

2 Forearm guards

2 Kneepads

2 Shin guards

Weapons

Wooden stick

Rifle with sights

Pistol with holster

Hunting knife with sheath