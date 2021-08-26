The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.

Standing 12 inches tall, Rick Grimes is back in his Sheriff Outfit once again that is fully tailored, features his iconic hat, and captures the likeness of Andrew Lincoln. Rick Grimes comes with an incredible set of accessories with his jacket, watch, duff, bag, walkie-talkie, his trusty pistol, and four shotguns. The Walking Dead fans will not want to miss out on adding this legendary hero to their undead collection. Priced at $179, the figure is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The Walking Dead – 1/6 Rick Grimes (Season 1) – Rick Grimes is a sheriff's deputy is a small Georgia town. Wounded in the line of duty, after falling into a coma he awakened alone to find himself in the midst of the apocalypse. After discovering a group of survivors and reuniting with his family, Rick gradually becomes the leader in their search of a safe haven. Rick is a natural leader, someone his fellow survivors will turn to in crisis, confident in his guidance, even when he at times doubts himself. However, his overwhelming need to do the right thing and protect those who can't protect themselves may pull him away from his family, causing cracks of tension within his marriage and in his relationship with his son."

"The 1/6 Rick Grimes collectible figure stands approximately 12" (~30cm) tall with a fully-articulated body, mixed-medium materials, signature weathered clothing, and highly-detailed sculpt featuring realistic likeness of Rick Grimes as portrayed by the talented Andrew Lincoln in first season of "The Walking Dead" television series."

Clothing:

Sheriff Jacket

Sheriff Shirt

Undershirt

Pants

Deputy Belt

Western Boots

Accessories:

Flocked Sheriff Hat with Rope

Sheriff Collar Pin

Sheriff Badge

Watch

Walkie Talkie

Duffel Bag

Weapons:

One Revolver

Four Shotguns

Exchangeable hands:

One pair of relax hands

One pair of fists

One pair for holding shotgun

One pair for holding revolver

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM, Fabric

Packaging size: ~ (W130 x H360 x D110) mm (1 kg)