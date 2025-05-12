Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Michonne Arrives at Hiya

Coming to life from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, Hiya Toys is back with a new 1/18 scale figure for Michonne

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a new 1/18 scale Michonne figure from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived.

The figure features Michonne's signature katana, combat stick, walkie-talkie, and swappable hands.

Highly detailed sculpt and multiple articulation points allow for dynamic combat poses and display.

Pre-orders open for $24.99, with release set for Q2 2026 and exclusive themed display bases included.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived is a continuation of the ongoing AMC Walking Dead saga. This long-awaited series focuses on the long-awaited reunion of Rick Grimes and Michonne. Rick was presumed dead by his family and friends, but has been whisked away to the CRM (Civic Republic Military), with no means of escaping. However, Michonne refuses to give up on the idea of him being dead, as clues to his survival were hinted at in the main series. She now intends to travel across a hostile America to find him, and collectors can display that journey with a new 1/18 scale figure from Hiya Toys.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived Michonne Exquisite Mini Series figure has been revealed, standing 4" tall. She will come with a first signature katana, a combat kill stick, swappable hands, and a walkie-talkie. She is featured in her own from The Ones Who Lived and will get 1 of 4 themed Walking Dead display bases. Pre-orders are already live from Hiya Toys for $24.99, and she is set to arrive in Q2 2026.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived 1/18 Michonne

"Rick and Michonne, two lovers torn apart in the final chapter of an age, now face dual threats: the undead and the living. Though they fight in different places, both struggle to survive in a world collapsing under chaos. Can they find each other again and rediscover who they are?The EXQUISITE MINI Series Michonne Action Figure stands at 10.2 cm, featuring a highly detailed sculpt that faithfully captures Michonne's likeness."

"Equipped with her signature katana, combat stick, walkie-talkie, and more, each accessory is finely crafted in 1/18 scale. The figure features multiple points of articulation and includes two interchangeable hand parts, enabling fans to pose Michonne in dynamic, combat-ready stances. Also included: one randomly selected exclusive display stand (from four designs), depicting gritty scenes of scattered remains and muddy terrain—bringing the brutal world of the apocalypse to life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!