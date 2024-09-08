Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts New DC Retro Batman 66' Batgirl and Batgirl Cycle

McFarlane Toys is traveling into the past as they have unveiled a new set of DC Retro figures that capture the antics of the Batman 1966 comic

McFarlane Toys continues its DC Retro Batman '66 line with a new release of a dynamic Batgirl figure. This figure pays homage to the iconic Yvonne Craig portrayal of Batgirl from the TV show, with a twist. McFarlane has extended this line from the hit TV show to the hit Batman 1966 comic that DC Comics has continued their adventures. This new figure updates Batgirl's outfit into something a little more modern with the signature gray, blue, and yellow suit, with a fabric cape and cowl.

However, that is not all that is arriving from McFarlane Toys, as her 1966 Batcycle is also revving its engine and racing on in with a brand new release. This fancy batcyle is packed in purple, white, and yellow deco, capturing a more girlie side to the legendary Batgirl. This cycle matches the previous figure that was released but will pair with a DC Retro figure that McFarlane has released. Pre-orders for both Batgirl and her sleek Batcycle are already live and can be found on McFarlane Toys Store with an October 2024 release.

Batgirl in Black-Grey (DC Retro: Batman 66 Comic)

"A presence in Batman's world ever since she forcibly inserted herself into it, the tenacious Barbara Gordon has spent her life following in the footsteps of her hero father, Commissioner James "Jim" Gordon. While James Gordon has done much to help Gotham City as one of the few honorable cops on the Gotham City Police force, Barbara has done even more as Batgirl. Originally starting her career by imitating Gotham City's legendary Dark Knight, Batgirl has since become her own woman, fighting crime in an original style, and putting her years of training and brilliant mind to work protecting Gotham City's under-served neighborhoods."

Batcycle (DC Retro: 1966' Comic)

Incredibly detailed 6" scale vehicle based on BATMAN: THE CLASSIC TV SERIES.

Includes double-legged kickstand and rolling wheels.

Designed to be able to fit all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures (FIGURE NOT INCLUDED).

Packaged in an open box with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series.

