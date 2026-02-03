Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over The Daily LITG, 3rd Of February, 2026

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters dominates pop culture news and collectibles with multiple hot releases

Top trending stories feature KPop Demon Hunters collaborations with Polly Pocket and MONOPOLY

Recap of the most-read comic and entertainment news from the past seven years of LITG

Celebrate comic industry birthdays and sign up for the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Terry Pratchett Estate removing Neil Gaiman

LITG two years ago… The Return Of Det. Renée Ballard

LITG three years ago, The Return of The Justice League

LITG four years ago, The Masked Singer

LITG five years ago, Keratin and Adam Ellis – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – it was Phoenix Jones under the cosh

And Immortal Hulk had great power.

LITG seven years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And we got to read Angel Punisher again. If we were masochists.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Randy Lofficier , writers, editor and translator of comics.

, writers, editor and translator of comics. Joe Bennett, artist on Immortal Hulk.

artist on Immortal Hulk. Byron Erickson , comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.

, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa. Richard Marschall , writer/editor and comic strip historian.

, writer/editor and comic strip historian. Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!