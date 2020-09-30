The Warriors Are Back With 5 Point Figures from Mezco Toyz

The cult classic film, The Warriors, is back once again at Mezco Toyz. However, unlike the previous One: 12 Collective figure set, they have revealed a special 5 Points The Warrior Box Set. The set will feature three members of the Warriors with Ajax, Cleon, and Swan as well as two members of the Baseball Furies. All of these figures feature a classic figure mold that pays homage to the toys of yesteryear. The box set does not just end there either as the set will come with an arsenal of accessories with two baseball bats, a spray paint can, a switchblade, Molotovs, a pipe, chain, and a spiked plank. Each of these weapons will be able to be held by both The Warriors and the Baseball Furies to show off a fighter between the rival gangs. The set will also include a nice New York City Subway platform backdrop that will be a great way to display these figures with. The Warriors are back and Mezco Toyz is ready to help fans relive this classic.

The 5 Points The Warriors Box Set will be priced at $50 and is set to release between December 2020 and February 2021. Preorders are already live and can be found located here. Fans of this cult classic will not want to miss out on these retro-styled figures. They will be a perfect addition to any fan of the movie, old or new.

"CAN YOU DIG IT?!" 5 Points presents: The Warriors Box Set featuring Swan, Ajax, Cleon, and two Baseball Furies. This box set is complete with an array of accessories that fit neatly into each figure's hands, as well as an NYC subway platform backdrop, perfect for display. The Warriors fight to make their way back home after being accused of killing a gang leader. The turf battle rages from Coney Island to the Bronx as every gang in New York City wants revenge."

THE 5 POINTS THE WARRIORS BOX SET FEATURES:

Swan – the Warriors' Warlord. Swan is a man of very few words but is willing to step up when it counts.

Ajax – a heavy muscle member of the Warriors. Ajax is arrogant, loud, and always up for a rumble.

Cleon – the leader and founder of the Warriors. Cleon formed the gang in 1978 after being betrayed by a member of a rival gang.

Baseball Fury: Leader – wearing green & black face paint, the Baseball Fury Leader brings his A-game to every scuffle.

Baseball Fury: Lieutenant – wearing red and black face paint, the Baseball Fury Lieutenant packs plenty of muscle.

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) baseball bats

One (1) spray paint can

One (1) lit Molotov cocktail

One (1) switchblade

One (1) pipe

One (1) chain

One (1) spiked wooden plank

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. The 5 Points The Warriors Box Set are packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind."