New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Pre-orders have started for the newest McFarlane Toys figures from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There are three figures in total for this wave release with two new Geralt of Rivia figures one of which is 12" tall. The first Geralt figure stands 7" tall, and it features The Witcher in his Kaer Morhen armor with 22 points of articulation. He will have both silver and steels swords included and a werewolf head trophy and base. The next The Witcher figure is the new 12" that will show off the same Kaer Morhen armor and have 22 points of articulation. There is better detail in the head sculpted and will also include both swords and sheaths this time. Unlike a werewolf head, he will get some trophies but of a simple array of monster heads that can be held and shown off. With almost statue-like quality, this will be an excellent collectible for any fan of the award-winning video game. Finally, the Wild Hunt begins as Eredin Breacc Glass begins his quest with McFarlane Toys. This rider is showcased in his black steel armor and helm. He will have 22 points of articulation and come with both sword and display base. Each of these figures is very well crafted and bring the hunters right out of the video game. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open-world RPG set in a visually stunning dark fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. As one of the few remaining professional monster slayers for hire known as 'witchers', chart your own path to adventure in sprawling, monster-infested lands of the Continent."

"Discover unexplored landmarks and abandoned ruins, meet vivid characters with their own goals and motivations, and take on multi-layered quests as you strive to find the Child of Prophecy whose power might just be the key to saving the entire realm — or destroying it. Witchers are mutants, men subject to grueling training and flesh-altering experiments that prepare them for one purpose: to kill monsters. A master of the sword, adept at combat magic, and with finely-honed witcher senses, Gerallt was forged at the elite School of the Wolf and is considered one of the deadliest witchers ever trained."