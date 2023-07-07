Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, enso rings, enso rings Batman, superman, The Flash

The World of DC Comics Comes to Enso Rings with New DC Collection

Wear your favorite superhero with the help of Enso Rings as they debut their new DC Comics collection with three heroes

Enso Rings is entering the world of DC Comics as they debut their latest set of silicone rings! That is right, the power of the Justice League can now be right on your finger with the debut of three new rings. The Flash, Batman, and Superman are here to save the day with some sweet dual-tone styled rings. Each silicone ring is packed with color, is etched with the heroes symbol, and will be offered in sizes from 5-14. These will be a must have item for any DC Comics fans, and Enso Rings has already tackled the properties of Harry Potter and Star Wars, and DC Comics needs it time to shine. Each silicone DC Comics ring is priced at $49.99, and bundle sets are also offered with a double and triple packs. Bring home the Justice League like never before, and fans can check out the entire collection right here.

Wear the Power of DC Comics with Enso Rings Newest Collection

"In a world filled with DC Super Heroes and the occasional Super-Villain, be prepared to fight back with Enso Rings, the premium brand in silicone jewelry, who is launching their ALL NEW DC Collection, honoring members of the core lineup of the world's greatest Super Heroes…The Justice LeagueTM. This collection will feature three striking new rings in bold dual tones inspired by Batman, Superman, and the Flash. The collection is live right now and is available for purchase in the US & Canada and in sizes 5-14. Give yourself the power to unlock your inner DC Super Hero!"

Batman Darkness before the dawn. Our all new DC Collection Batman™ ring in striking DualTone made in the Rockies. Inspired by The Dark Knight's™ to ignite your style.

The Flash Quick! Get your favorite speedster's symbol on this ring. Our DC Collection Flash™ ring is featured in a vibrant DualTone, true to the iconic colors.

Superman Fight for truth and justice. Wear the symbol of hope with our DC Collection Superman™ ring in commanding DualTone, encouraging strength and commitment to doing what's right. Keep The Man of Steel's™ mark close. And when you think you can protect your world by yourself, friends aren't far who'll join the cause.



