The X-Men Take on Elise-Dee and Albert with Iron Studios Newest Statue

Elsie-Dee and Albert are back and ready to create some chaos for the X-Men with Iron Studios' newest statue. As part of their massive X-Men vs. Sentinel Battle Diorama statue series, this deadly duo joins the battle with a truly exceptional sculpt. Created by Donald Pierce, these highly intelligent robots have unique characteristics like Elise-Dee's kid and Albert's cyborg Wolverine inspired design. Standing 8.2" high, this deadly Marvel Comics dynamic duo is a perfect assistant to help Magento destroy the X-Men. The Albert and Elsie-Dee X-Men BDS Art Scale 1/10 statue from Iron Studios is priced at $239.99. They are set to arrive on the ground of the X-Mansion between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Created by cyborg supervillain Donald Pierce, the droids Elsie-Dee (a pun on LCD, for their artificial origin) with the appearance of a five-year-old girl, and their counterpart, Albert (a robot, copy of Logan), were designed to kill Wolverine. Thanks to the evolved artificial intelligence of Elsie-Dee and Albert (named after Albert Einstein), they come to the conclusion that Logan was a noble person and didn\'t deserve to die, and thus, abandon their original mission and become eventual allies of the mutant hero. Elsie-Dee has superior intellect, can interact with computers, and has above-average strength. Albert has similar characteristics, claws like Wolverine (but not adamantium), fighting abilities, and reinforced armor on the metallic parts of his body."

"Created by Larry Hama and Marc Silvestri in 1991, Iron Studios features never-before-seen statues of these characters, increasingly expanding the cast of characters that make up its diorama of the X-Men versus their greatest enemies, and each collector can create the diorama of his preference. The statue is already available for Pre-Order. Stay tuned for the many news that will come soon."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 7 in (W) x 6.3 in (D)

Product Weight: 2 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022