Things Get Bloody as Texas Chainsaw Massacre Comes to Hiya Toys

It looks like Hiya Toys has a surprise for horror fans as they announce a 1/18 scale Leatherface! The figure comes from the 2022 film Texas Chainsaw Massacre released exclusively on Netflix. After a series of unfortunate events, a group of social media influencers unleashes the horror of a small town once again. The film was not very popular, but it did feature the comeback of one of the iconic slashers from horror history. Leatherface's new appearances some to Hiya Toys with incredible detail that can fit in any horror fan's pocket.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface figure will stand at roughly 4.5″ tall and will have 15 points of articulation. His signature tools return with his chainsaw and will also come with swappable hands. I am curious if Hiya Toys has more horror figures up their sleeve, and releasing a new horror 3.75" line would be pretty sweet. They already have RoboCop, Aliens, Predator, and Judge Dredd under their belt, and this would be a fun fit for that line. There are so many versions of Leatherface, Jason, and Micheal Myers that you could easily pump out. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but I would expect him to be a PX Previews Exclusives and priced at $19.99. Collectors can find all current Hiya Toys figures right here in the meantime.

"After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Now Leatherface comes with his chainsaw —— EXQUISITE MINI Leatherface 1/18 scale action figure. Stands 4.72 inches tall, all details based on Texas Chainsaw Massacre(2022), also includes 1 pair of interchangeable hands and 15 points of articulation allow you to pose and dynamically recreate your favorite scenes."