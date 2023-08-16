Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: lego, lego ideas

Things Get Buggy with the New LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection

Give your growing LEGO planet and floral collection some helpful friends with the new Ideas The Insect Collection with three bugs

LEGO collectors have loved growing and building their brick gardens with the new floral and plant sets. However, things are getting a new creepy crawler release that will display beautifully with those set. LEGO Ideas has just unveiled their new 1,111 piece set for The Insect Collection. Build three life-size insects from around the world with their own leafy base and packed with plenty of detail. The Insect Collection will consist of the Blue Morpho Butterfly with an elegant symmetrical design with lots of blues and a companion buildable flower with a honeybee. Up next is the massive longest beetle in the world, the Hercules Beetle, that features attachable wings and a dynamic base. Last but not least, a fully posable female Chinese mantis has been faithfully brought to life with and comes with a 7-spotted ladybug. LEGO Ideas is here to add some new friends to your brick garden, and The Insect Collection is priced at $79.99. Fans will be Abel to bring these beauties home on September 7, 2023, and these bugs can be seen here.

Bug Out with the LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection

"Display spectacular insects from around the world in your home with the LEGO® Ideas The Insect Collection (21342). A charming gift idea for insect-lovers, this set features detailed, life-size, buildable models of a blue morpho butterfly, a Hercules beetle and a Chinese mantis in their natural habitats."

"The blue morpho butterfly has adjustable wings featuring LEGO elements in different shades of blue and is displayed with a buildable flower and a honeybee. The Hercules beetle has attachable wings and the characteristic horns of the male of the species, while the fully posable female Chinese mantis (a species of praying mantis) comes with a 7-spotted ladybug. Separate building instructions are included for each model, so you can build solo or with others. Welcome to your zone. LEGO Sets for Adults is a carefully curated collection of premium-quality models. Whatever your passion, there is a hands-on building project waiting for you."

LEGO® Ideas The Insect Collection (21342) – Take time out to indulge your passion for nature with these 3 life-size, posable, display models of insects in their natural habitats

Blue morpho butterfly (Morpho peleides) – Capture the shades of blue in this butterfly's wings and its white dots. The model also includes a buildable honeybee and flower

Hercules beetle (Dynastes hercules) – Build the longest beetle in the world, featuring attachable wings and the characteristic horns of the male of this species

Chinese mantis (Tenodera sinensis) – This is a detailed, posable model of a female Chinese mantis (a species of praying mantis). Its buildable habitat also features a 7-spotted ladybug

Gift idea for insect enthusiasts – Treat yourself or give this collectible 1,111-piece LEGO® Ideas set to another lover of insects and nature

Designed for display – The buildable Chinese mantis model measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep

