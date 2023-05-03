Thor Battles The Destroyer with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack It is time to dive into the Marvel Universe once more as Hasbro debuts their latest Marvel Legends 2-Pack with the God of Thunder

It is a battle between gods as Hasbro debuts their newest 60th Anniversary Avengers Marvel Legends set. The God of Thunder has arrived as Thor takes on the one and only Destroyer. This powerful mystical suit of Asgardian armor is one deadly enemy, and it might be too much for Thor. However, with Mjolnir by his side, Hasbro has unleashed the power of the gods with this fantastic 2-Pack Marvel Legends set. Thor will be bearded with two head sculpts available, as well as a swappable hand. The Destroyer will just come with any swappable hands, but this massive size and detail are enough to please Marvel Comics fans. This marks the 6th Avengers 60th Anniversary set to arrive with Secret Wars, Secret Invasion, The Incredible Hulk, Super-Adaptoid, and Mark I Iron Man. The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Thor vs. Marvel's Destroyer is priced at $59.99. Thunder will strike in August 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

Thunder Strikes with New Marvel Legends Thor 2-Pack

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Thor, Marvel's Destroyer, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The mighty Thor, God of Thunder, wields his enchanted hammer Mjolnir in battle against the Destroyer, a mystical suit of Asgardian armor that is virtually indestructible and possesses immense powers."

"This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure set is detailed to look like Thor and Marvel's Destroyer characters from Marvel's Thor comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with 5 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure, Mjolnir hammer, and alternate Thor head."

Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories.