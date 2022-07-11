Thor Wears with Own Iron Man Suit of Armor with New Sentinel Figure

What If each member of the Avengers had their own unique set of Iron Man armor created by Tony Stark? Well, look no further as Sentinel's 6" Fighting Armor line continues as the God of Thunder has arrived. Whether this is Thor is a suit of armor or a suit of Iron Man armor designed after the god himself, it is a breathtaking figure. This marks the ninth figure in line with other Marvel Comics characters already suiting up with Captain America, Deadpool, War Machine, Black Panther, and more.

This redesigned figure showcases Thor like never before with a mixture of die-cast and plastic elements. His iconic red flowing cape returns, and he will come with both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. Elements of Thor's comic book design are recaptured in Stark fashion, making him a fun figure to add to the Sentinel line-up. It looks like Loki will also be coming soon, giving the Trickster God his own armor to trick Thor with. Fighting Armor Thor is priced at $84, and he is set for a December 2022 release. Pre-orders are live right here and fans can find the other heroes right here.

"FIGHTING ARMOR Thor – "What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" "Thor" comes as the nineth item of "Fighting Armor" fully articulated figure series! Using plenty of newly developed parts, the most primitive and iconic look of Thor appeared in the comics is recreated! A red cape, a sleeveless black vest with silver and blue circles along the chest and the torso, golden belt and boots etc. Thor's winged helmet is faithfully sculpted as a gleaming metallic helmet with wings on either side fitting the name, while the skillful use of golden colour also simulates Thor's blonde hair."

"In addition to the classic Mjolnir (the magical hammer of the God of Thunder), Stormbreaker (the mystical axe crafted by Eitri powerful enough to help Thor kill Thanos) is also included as an optional weapon for more display possibilities. Thor's superhuman attributes and the weapons forged from URU metal are a perfect match for FIGHTING ARMOR!"

Features of FIGHTING ARMOR series

Meticulous design and exquisite paint work inherited from all other Sentinel products

Newly designed structure aiming to pursue articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body

Supreme-quality and heaviness brought by die-cast material

Using common parts to achieve budget-friendly price without compromising on the iconic areas and colours of the character

Item name: FIGHTING ARMOR Thor

Materials: ABS, ATBC-PVC, POM, PP, Die-cast

Size: Approx. 170mm