Threezero Brings Go Go Power Rangers Green Ranger (Matt Cook) to Life

Coming to life out of the hit Go Go Power Rangers comic book, a new Green Ranger arises and threezero gives him new life

Article Summary Threezero unveils a 1/6 scale Green Ranger figure from Go Go Power Rangers comics.

Matt Cook's incarnation as the new Green Ranger gets a compelling collectible.

The figure includes Dragon Dagger, Sword of Darkness, and UV reactive paint.

Limited edition release, with pre-orders soon for Q3 2024 availability.

With the Power Rangers license missing from Hasbro, other companies have stepped up to dive into the legacy of the Rangers. One is threezero, who has been giving new 1/6 scale life to the Rangers with Mighty Morphing and Zeo releases. They have even stepped into the comic book world that BOOM! Studios have been created, and now one of those new creations has come to life. After Tommy Oliver held the mantle as the Green Ranger, the once depowered Dragon Power Coin gains new life and bonds to Matt Cook.

In the Go Go Power Rangers comic series, Matthew "Matt" Cook is introduced as a close friend to the original Rangers: Jason, Kimberly, Zack, Trini, and Billy. However, he is unaware of their Mighty Morphin' secret, and in the end, he chooses to side with Lord Zedd, becoming a new evil Green Ranger. Threezero captures this new Ranger look with a FigZero Chaos Energy Version that comes with Dragon Dagger and the Sword of Darkness. Evil rises once again with this slick Power Rangers release that is set for a Q3 024 release, and pre-orders will be coming soon.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Matt Cook) Chaos Energy Version

"From the action packed television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro are proud to present 1/6th Green Power Ranger (Matt Cook) Chaos Energy Version based on the comic book series "Go Go Power Rangers". This version features a distinctive design where the costume and helmet's existing piping are enhanced with UV reactive paint, resulting in a captivating visual effect. Limited to 500 pieces worldwide."

"The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for dynamic poses. The Chaos Energy Version retains all the features of the original version with hand-tailored fabric outfit, dragon shield, boots, Mighty Morphin helmet and a utility belt with Dragon Dagger holster. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look, while the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life!"

