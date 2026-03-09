Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: capcom, mega man, Threezero

Threezero Debuts An Explosive New MDLX Mega Man Figure

Expand your Mega Man collection with threezero as they have unveiled their newest MDLX figure with the Hyper Bomb

This collectible stands 4 inches tall, with 34 points of articulation and both plastic and die-cast parts.

Comes with three face plates, extra hands, blaster, and a Hyper Bomb for ultimate display and play value.

Pre-orders start this week for about $45, with release scheduled for Q4 2026 for Mega Man fans and collectors.

The Hyper Bomb is a special weapon used by the Blue Bomber in the classic Mega Man video game from Capcom. After defeating Guts Man, one of the robot masters created by Dr. Wily, players receive the Hyper Bomb. This new weapon allows the Blue Bomber to throw small, timed bombs that explode shortly after landing. Although the Hyper Bomb can be useful against groups of enemies or targets on the ground, it is often considered one of the less effective weapons in the game. However, that is not stopping threezero, as they continue to bring the world of Mega Man to life with an impressive new MDLX figure.

Standing roughly 4" tall, Mega Man (Hyper Bomb) will feature his sleek green deco and will have 34 points of articulation. The figure will feature both plastic and die-cast elements, along with a nice selection of accessories. This will include three swappable face plates. extra hands, his signature blaster, and of course, a bomb. Pre-orders are set to arrive this week for around $45 with a Q4 2026 release.

"From the renowned and enduringly popular video game franchise Mega Man (also known as Rockman), threezero is proud to present the MDLX Mega Man / Rockman (Hyper Bomb), capturing the appearance of Mega Man / Rockman after gaining the special weapon "Hyper Bomb"!"

"Based on the retro design with iconic green color scheme, this fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately 4 inches (10.2 cm) tall with approximately 34 points of articulation. In customary MDLX fashion, it features a body frame internal structure that combines metal and engineering plastic parts to enhance joint reliability, providing a satisfying and sturdy feel when posing and playing with the figure, despite his compact size."

