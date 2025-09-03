Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Fallout, Threezero

Threezero Deploys New Fallout 1/6 X-01 Institute Power Armor Figure

Return to the Wasteland in style with threezero as they debut their newest Power Armor 1/6 scale figure from Fallout

Article Summary Threezero unveils a 1/6 scale Fallout X-01 Institute Power Armor collectible figure for fans and collectors.

This Institute variant features a sleek white finish, detailed weathering, and the Institute emblem on the chest.

Figure stands 14.5” tall with 35 points of articulation, removable armor, LED helmet, and an Assaultron Blade.

Pre-orders are live now with a Q1 2026 release; perfect for Fallout fans seeking premium display pieces.

Threezero is entering the Wasteland once again as they unveil their latest 1/6 scale figure from the Fallout universe. This distinctive armor is coated with a special "Institute paint", a sleek, stark white finish that features their logo on the chest and is marked with a mysterious polymerized casting code on the back. To get this beauty in Fallout 4, players must complete the Nuclear Family quest line. Beyond its iconic appearance, wearing a complete set of Institute-painted X-01 armor grants the wearer a +1 Intelligence bonus, reinforcing the Institute's focus on scientific mastery.

Collectors can now bring this Power Armor home to their own armory, as threezero is bringing it to life as part of their 1/6 scale Fallout line. This is a fully crafted figure that stands 14.5" tall and has 35 points of articulation. The Institute armor piece will be fully detachable, showing the frame and Vault Dweller underneath. Besides its sleek paint job, the suit will have LEDs in the helmet as well as an Assaultron Blade. Pre-orders for this suit are already live online and will cost around 429 Caps with a Q1 2026 release date.

Fallout – 1/6 X-01 Institute Power Armor

"From the highly-acclaimed Fallout video game franchise, threezero proudly presents the 1/6 scale X-01 Power Armor in its Institute paint scheme. This ceramic white armor features threezero's signature expert weathering effects, with the Institute emblem prominently displayed on the chest plate, meticulously highlighting all the details based on the appearance in video game."

"The 1/6 X-01 Institute Power Armor collectible figure stands approximately 14.5" (36.8 cm) tall and features over 35 points of articulation. This Power Armor includes a new highly-detailed male head, interchangeable X-01 helmet with a light-up LED function, and Assaultron Blade. Like all previous threezero FALLOUT figures, all X-01 outer-armor pieces are detachable and interchangeable with all previous threezero Fallout Power Armor collectible figures. Under the detachable outer-armor, you will find an endoskeleton with amazing attention to detail."

